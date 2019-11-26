Heavy rain set to pummel UK

Heavy rain will pummel some areas of the UK on Tuesday night, including places still recovering from floods.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for the far north and far south of England, where there is a risk of further flooding.

The Environment Agency also has 21 flood warnings in place for these regions, and a further 104 alerts where flooding is less likely but still possible, across the country.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell, said: “For the rest of Tuesday night we have got rain moving across southern parts of the UK.

“It’s also going to be wet in the North East, from Newcastle to Humberside, and in the northern half of Scotland.

“But in between these areas, it’s looking fairly dry.”

Mr Snell said many parts of England and Wales will face more wet weather on Wednesday, but temperatures are mild for the time of year.

On Tuesday, temperatures peaked at 14C in the south of England, but are expected to drop to 7C by Friday.

The rivers Severn and Avon in south-west England and the Midlands burst their banks, leaving homes waterlogged in Gloucestershire and Worcestershire earlier this month.

?Travelling in the Ashbourne area today? Avoid Marsh Hollow between Shirley and Hollington which is closed due to a vehicle stranded in flood water. We'll let you know as soon as the road re-opens. Find useful flood info here https://t.co/W5P72Esl81 pic.twitter.com/nWsraYc03Z — Derbyshire CC (@Derbyshirecc) November 26, 2019

Meanwhile, some areas in the north of England are still struggling with transport disruption caused by flooded roads.

In Derbyshire, several roads were destroyed by rain torrents, and one remained impassable on Tuesday because of a vehicle stranded in the water.

As more wintry temperatures move in across the UK from Thursday, downpours will ease, and the latter half of the week is looking cold but dry.