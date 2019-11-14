‘Here we go again’ – more wet weather for rain-soaked regions

Despite enduring days of severe floods, there will be no let-up for stricken communities in central and northern England as more heavy rain is expected to fall on Thursday night.

Threat-to-life weather warnings are stretching from central Wales to Doncaster, running through the Midlands, while more than 120 flood warnings are in place.

Almost 50mm of rain fell near Tal-y-Maes, Wales, in the 24 hours to Thursday evening, and the 49.6mm recorded in Brecknockshire was almost matched by Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, which saw 48.8mm over the same period.

The latest radar shows the extent of today's #rain, with some sleet and #snow at times over high ground Take it steady if you're travelling this evening ⚠️Be #weatheraware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2GP0WdwUzz — Met Office (@metoffice) November 14, 2019

Steven Keates, forecaster at the Met Office said rain is falling from Humberside, down to Devon and Cornwall, and when asked for Thursday night’s outlook, said: “Here we go again.”

“The same as what we had a week ago, persistent rain across that central part of the UK, falling on already saturated ground.”

The rain comes alongside cold temperatures in some place, as parts of the South West of England did not manage to climb above two degrees on Thursday, but floodwater remains the primary concern.

Mr Keates added: “There is a mix of snow in there, but it’s not causing any major problems.

“It’s all about the rain.”

Flooding at Fishlake, Doncaster (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Machines are pumping 2.5 tonnes of water per second out of the Yorkshire village of Fishlake, according to the Environment Agency, as British Army soldiers help reinforce flood defences.

Meanwhile, emergency services across England are warning people to be careful and not drive through deep floodwater as rivers continue to swell.

More than 800 properties have been affected by the floodwaters so far, and people have been evacuated in Bentley and Fishlake.

Another Government Cobra meeting was held on Thursday evening to co-ordinate the ongoing relief.

Although the rain's starting to head out of our area, it's left lots of flooded roads. Please don't drive through water like this; it may be much deeper than you think; find an alternative route; don't ignore road closed signs. Keep yourself safe so you don't put others at risk. pic.twitter.com/2nqnpCGuCD — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) November 14, 2019

One woman found her bus ride was interrupted on Thursday afternoon as black floodwater streamed into the vehicle, near Lydney in Gloucestershire.

Stacey Gunter, from Bream, told the PA news agency: “All the water rushed up through the door as we went through the floodwaters.

“It was about 2.50. It was kind of nervous laughter all around. Poor old ladies couldn’t get their feet off the ground quick enough.”