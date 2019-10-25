Advertising
In pictures: The last climb at Uluru
The famous landmark has been permanently closed to climbers following a campaign by traditional landowners the Anangu.
Tourists have gathered at Australia’s Uluru for their last chance to scale the sacred rock.
Uluru – formerly known as Ayers Rock – is a place of great spiritual and cultural importance to traditional landowners the Anangu, who have long called for a ban on ascending the rock.
On Friday, the famous landmark in the heart of the Northern Territory’s Red Centre was permanently closed to climbers.
