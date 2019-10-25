Menu

In pictures: The last climb at Uluru

UK News | Published:

The famous landmark has been permanently closed to climbers following a campaign by traditional landowners the Anangu.

The sun sets at Uluru in the Northern Territory

Tourists have gathered at Australia’s Uluru for their last chance to scale the sacred rock.

Uluru – formerly known as Ayers Rock – is a place of great spiritual and cultural importance to traditional landowners the Anangu, who have long called for a ban on ascending the rock.

On Friday, the famous landmark in the heart of the Northern Territory’s Red Centre was permanently closed to climbers.

Australia Views
Uluru rises out of the Northern Territory in Australia (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Australia Views
As was the case on Friday, high winds sometimes prevented visitors from ascending the rock. Rangers later allowed the huge crowds to start their ascent after the winds calmed down (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Australia Views
Tourists can view cave paintings at the landmark (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Royal visit to Australia and NZ – Day 16
The Duchess of Cambridge visited a local cultural centre at Uluru during an official tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 (Phil Noble/PA)
Royal visit to Australia and NZ – Day 16
Like many tourists, Kate and William made the most of the photo opportunity, posing with Uluru in the background (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tourists line up to climb the sandstone monolith that dominates Australia’s arid centre at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, on the last day climbing is allowed (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
Uluru is 1,142ft high and the climb is steep. The chain handhold which guided visitors to the summit will now be dismantled (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
