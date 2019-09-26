Royal weddings galore as Beatrice is next to tie the knot

The Windsors have enjoyed a host of royal weddings over the past 18 months – all of them at St George’s Chapel.

Now Princess Beatrice is set to marry next year after a whirlwind relationship with wealthy property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Harry and American former Suits star Meghan Markle began the run of romantic ceremonies in May 2018.

The couple, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pledged their love for one another at a star-studded service in Windsor Castle’s 15th-century Gothic St George’s.

Meghan Markle heads up the aisle of St George’s Chapel (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meghan wowed the crowds in her simple, stunning pure white wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy.

An emotional Harry was captivated by his bride as they met at the altar, telling her: “You look amazing. I missed you.”

Crowds flocked to see the newlyweds and the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissed on the West Steps of the chapel.

Harry and Meghan kiss as they leave St George’s Chapel (Ben Stansall/PA)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the pageboys and bridesmaids, and the Duke of Edinburgh, recovered from a hip operation, put in an appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

There was drama in the run-up to the big day, with Meghan’s father Thomas Markle pulling out of walking her through the Quire to the altar due to illness, and after being caught staging paparazzi photographs.

The year’s second royal wedding came in October, when another of the Queen’s grandchildren, Princess Eugenie – Beatrice’s sister – married tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Victoria Jones/PA)

She was then ninth in line to the throne, but the Duke of York’s daughter was treated to a glittering ceremony in St George’s Chapel and a weekend of extended celebrations.

Her exuberant mother Sarah, Duchess of York was back centre stage after years as an outcast from the Windsors.

Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice, and the bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, wave at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (Toby Melville/PA)

George and Charlotte were among the young helpers, along with Robbie Williams’s daughter Theodora.

Inside the church, the prince and his second cousin, Savannah Phillips, got up to mischief, with Savannah pretending to play a trumpet, delighting George, who later clamped his hand over his mouth when he realised they had been spotted.

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Yui Mok/PA)

Supermodels, singers and actors were among the guests.

Eugenie’s dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, and was created with a low back at the princess’s request to show her long scar from an operation she underwent aged 12 to correct a curvature of her spine.

Eugenie proudly showing her scar from her surgery for scoliosis (Toby Melville/PA)

It was at Eugenie’s wedding that Harry and Meghan shared the news with their family that they were expecting their first child.

A few months later, in May 2019, the royals gathered once again for more family celebrations when Lady Gabriella Windsor married financier Thomas Kingston.

Newlyweds Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor pose on the steps of the chapel (Chris Jackson/PA)

Lady Gabriella – known as Ella – is the daughter of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael of Kent, and is a minor royal who works as an arts and travel director for a brand company.

Philip made a rare public appearance to join the Queen and other royals at the wedding, with Harry leaving Meghan and newborn son Archie at home to attend the ceremony.

The Duke of Edinburgh chats to the Duke of Sussex as they leave after the wedding (Steve Parsons/PA)

A beaming Ella wore a bespoke gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria.

Her tiara was a Russian Fringe-style tiara also worn by her grandmother Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and mother Princess Michael of Kent, on their wedding days.

Bridesmaids on the chapel steps following Lady Gabriella’s wedding (Victoria Jones/PA)

Some of the young bridesmaids were spotted lying on the steps of St George’s Chapel afterwards as the newlyweds and their families looked on.