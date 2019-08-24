What the papers say – August 25

Boris Johnson’s trip to the G7 summit in Biarritz features prominently on the front pages today.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Mr Johnson has laid out terms for a trade deal with the US, telling president Donald Trump that “bureaucratic obstacles” are standing in the way of British firms.

The Prime Minister has warned striking a post-Brexit trade deal will not be “plain sailing” as he prepares for his first face-to-face meeting with Mr Trump, the The Independent says.

The Sunday Express reports that American sources have indicated an initial agreement between Britain and the US is ready to be signed next month.

Meanwhile, the PM is to warn Brussels that he will cut more than £30 billion from the EU divorce bill in the event of a no-deal Brexit, The Sunday Times reports.

The Mail on Sunday leads on the same story, and says Mr Johnson will “throw down the gauntlet” to Brussels as punishment to the EU for refusing to rip up their Brexit deal.

The Observer reports that leaked government correspondence suggests Mr Johnson has asked attorney general Geoffrey Cox whether Parliament can be shut down for five weeks next month in a bid to stop MPs forcing another extension to Brexit.

In other news, the Sunday Mirror says the Duke of Sussex is mourning the death of a friend who helped train him for a charity trek to the South Pole.

And the Sunday People leads on the death a 15-year-old girl who was said to have been addicted to social media.