Holidaymakers urged to look out for Britain’s most wanted

Holidaymakers are being urged to be on the lookout for Britain’s most wanted fugitives, including suspected murderers, sex offenders and drug traffickers.

Some 84 alleged criminals have already been caught across Europe during the “Operation Captura” campaign, including Christopher Guest More Jr, 41, who is accused of the brutal killing of a father at a remote Cheshire farmhouse.

He was arrested in Malta last month, some 16 years after Brian Waters, 44, was tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children at Burnt House Farm in Tabley, near Knutsford.

Christopher Guest More Jr was arrested in Malta (National Crime Agency/Crimestoppers/PA)

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and charity Crimestoppers are appealing for the public’s help to catch 11 remaining fugitives who are still on the run.

They include 6ft 6in Kevin “Hemp” Parle, 39, who is wanted over the Liverpool murders of 16-year-old Liam Kelly, who was shot in 2004, and 22-year-old mother-of-three Lucy Hargreaves, who was killed the following year.

Also on the list are Allan Foster, 43, from South Shields, who is suspected of the murder of David Rice in a car park in 2006, and Fatah Benlaredj, 42, from Manchester, who is wanted over the 2007 rape of a seven-year-old girl.

Sarah Panitzke, 45, from Fulford, York, has been on the run since 2013, and is accused of laundering around £1 billion for a crime group involved in tax fraud.

From 96 there are just 11 fugitives still on the run from Operation Captura – help us bring the last ones to justice. #MostWantedSpain https://t.co/tTCp1tfMAG pic.twitter.com/58jJ10Io1f — National Crime Agency (@NCA_UK) August 1, 2019

All of the fugitives have links to Spain but investigators believe they may have moved around and will be using false identities.

Andy Cooke-Welling, of the NCA’s International Crime Bureau, said: “Operation Captura has been a resounding success.

“But we are still hunting the remaining fugitives on our list and will not stop.

“We urge holidaymakers and expats in Spain and elsewhere across Europe to keep their eyes and ears open this summer.

“There may also be people in the UK with vital information on their whereabouts, and we would urge them to get in touch. Having the public’s attention focused on them makes it so much harder to hide.”

The other fugitives are:

– John Barton, 63, from Nottingham, who was sentenced to 20 years in his absence in 2003 for conspiring to import heroin.

– Shashi Dhar Sahnan, 61, from Leicester, who is accused of importing heroin into the UK.

– Derek McGraw Ferguson, 56, from Glasgow, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron in 2007.

– Daniel Dugic, 38, from Serbia, who is suspected of importing cocaine with a street value of £53 million into the UK.

– Jonathon Kelly, 38, from Glasgow, who is wanted on recall to prison for assaults including one in which he paralysed his victim with a machete.

– Dominic McInally, 28, from Liverpool, who is the alleged leader of a drugs gang that expected to bank £1.25 million every month.

– Mark Quinn, 55, also from Liverpool, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in distributing amphetamine worth £11 million.

Mark Hallas, chief executive at Crimestoppers, said: “Members of the public are one of our greatest weapons in the fight against crime. Once again we are asking the public to help track down most wanted individuals who are sought in connection with some violent, sexual and highly organised crimes.

“We’ve always had an overwhelming response to this campaign, to date 84 offenders have been caught across Europe.”

The public are advised not to approach any of the fugitives but to contact police immediately, while anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.