‘Peter Pan nanny’ jailed for child sex assaults

A childminder who called himself the “Peter Pan nanny” has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing boys as young as six.

Alexander Philo-Steele, 36, advertised his services to unsuspecting parents online claiming he was “nurturing, reassuring and supportive”.

He befriended a single mother of two boys, aged six and seven at the time, gaining her trust by telling her he had been studying for a master’s degree in childhood anthropology at Brunel University in north-west London.

Philo-Steele then groomed and sexually assaulted her children after meeting the family in September 2017, while he was on bail for attacking a seven-year-old. He was later acquitted of the charge.

But he was found guilty of abusing both of the woman’s sons, as well as another six-year-old boy in 2003, following a seven-week trial at Kingston Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Philo-Steele was jailed for 12 years, with an extra two years on extended licence, on Thursday.

Senior CPS prosecutor Kunal Dave said: “Alexander Philo-Steele held a sexual interest in young boys and acted upon his desires over a number of years.

“He preyed upon a single mother gaining her trust by calling himself the Peter Pan nanny and aimed to sell himself as ‘attentive’ and ‘nurturing’ to prospective employers.

Kingston Crown Court (Martin Keene/PA)

“Philo-Steele carried out a calculated campaign where he groomed and manipulated these young boys in order to fulfil his sexual appetite.

“He denied carrying out the sexual assaults, and subjected his young victims and their families to a trial where they were made to give evidence and re-live their abuse.

“A sexual predator has now been taken off the streets where he can no longer harm young children. I hope this prosecution provides some comfort to the victims and their families.”

Philo-Steele, from Earls Court, in west London, advertised his childminding services online.

“I am a fully trained and experienced male nanny. I specialise in early years care, education and development,” one advert stated.

“I excel at providing high standards of attentive care. I am described as nurturing, reassuring and supportive.”

Philo-Steele was found guilty of nine counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 13 and two counts of assault of a child aged under 13 by penetration.

Scotland Yard’s Detective Constable Rachel Davison called for any other potential victims to come forward to police.

“We hope the result today encourages anyone else who may have been a victim of Philo-Steele to come forward and speak to us. They will be treated with sensitivity and in absolute confidence,” she said.

“I hope that the sentence today will bring some form of closure to the victims and their families.

“I would like to give especial credit to the children’s mothers in this case, who testified in court and demonstrated great bravery throughout. Their evidence has ensured that this man will not be able to harm children for a long time.

“The jury who carefully considered the case clearly saw through Philo-Steele’s lies. He showed no remorse throughout this trial and in fact blamed the parents and authorities for influencing the children.”