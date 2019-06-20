Recall petition for convicted MP Chris Davies to close

A petition which could unseat convicted MP Chris Davies will close to voters in his constituency on Thursday.

Mr Davies, 51, will face a by-election if 10% of the electorate in the Brecon and Radnorshire constituency sign the petition.

The Conservative MP was convicted for faking expenses claims after he admitted to submitting two false expenses invoices for landscape photographs to decorate his new office in 2015.

He was fined £1,500, ordered to pay £2,500 towards legal costs and told to carry out 50 hours of community service.

The recall petition opened on May 9 and Mr Davies’ constituents have had six weeks to sign it before it closes at 5pm on June 20.

If 10% of constituents sign – around 5,600 people – he will be forced out of his seat and a by-election will be called, in which he will be allowed to stand for re-election.

The verification of the petition and count will take place at 10am on Friday at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells, Powys.

The Petition Officer will notify House of Commons Speaker John Bercow of the outcome before the result is made public.

Recall petitions are launched when MPs receive a custodial sentence, including suspended sentences, are barred from the Commons for 10 sitting days or are convicted of providing false information about their expenses.

Peterborough’s former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya became the first MP to be unseated from the Commons in a recall petition in May after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice.