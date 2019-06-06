Advertising
In Pictures: Marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings
The landings took place in 1944.
Veterans are expected to flock to the town of Arromanches for a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Activities on Thursday will mark key events in the operation.
The day is set to begin with a lone piper playing a lament on Port Winston signalling the minute the invasion began and the moment the first British soldier landed on Gold beach.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.