Drugs worth £140,000 seized from car on A9

Police have seized £140,000 worth of drugs from a car they stopped near Inverness.

Officers recovered cocaine, MDMA and herbal cannabis after they stopped the vehicle on the A9 on Tuesday evening.

Two 19-year-old men have been charged in connection with the recovery.

They are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Cocaine, MDMA and cannabis worth a combined £140k has been recovered after a vehicle was stopped on the #A9 in #Inverness during evening of Tues Apr 30. Two men – both 19 – charged and expected in court on Thursday. — NorthernPolice (@northernPolice) May 1, 2019

Detective Inspector Peter Mackenzie said: “Tackling the misuse of drugs in the Highlands cannot happen without the invaluable support we receive from the public who do not tolerate drugs or the harm they cause.

“Anyone with concerns or information about drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland at any time on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”