Advertising
Extra police patrols after loss of 999 service across eastern Scotland
Officers said there had been a ‘significant’ loss.
Extra police patrols have been put in place after 999 services went down across “significant” parts of eastern Scotland.
People living in the affected areas of Fife and Tayside have been urged to use a mobile phone or visit an emergency service station, when possible.
Police Scotland tweeted that BT engineers were working to fix the issue.
More officers have been placed on patrol in the meantime, with the loss of service being described as “significant”.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.