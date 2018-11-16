Probe launched after man shot dead

A man who was shot dead outside his home in Co Kildare has been named by gardai as Clive Staunton.

An investigation into the shooting in Leixlip is now under way.

The body of the 50-year-old man remains at the scene.

The man was targeted as he walked into his home at Glen Easton Way at about 9.15pm on Thursday.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Forensic officers are at the scene which remains sealed off for technical examination and the office of the state pathologist was notified.

It is believed to be a Kinahan-Hutch feud-related incident.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the housing estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday to contact them at Leixlip garda station.

It is understood the victim lived at the property with his father and son.

Bernard Caldwell, a councillor who lives in Leixlip, said: “I know his neighbour and he said he was a very nice man.

“He’s a street trader and was coming back home from the Aviva Stadium where he was selling hats and bunting and flags at the (football) match.

“He got on with his own business and was very friendly.

“People in the area are shocked and there was a lot of panic when they realised what had happened. It’s a very unfortunate incident.”

Fianna Fail’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said: “Since this feud first erupted, the gardai have done remarkable work in their attempt to contain threats and violence.

“On many occasions their work has successfully intercepted plots to carry out murder and other vicious crimes on our streets.

“One of the main reasons for that has been the increase in garda presence in the communities worst affected. The Government must do its utmost to ensure that adequate resources and overtime for gardai are maintained.

“Last night’s murder was a particularly callous and brazen crime. This victim appears to have been targeted despite detectives confirming that he had no involvement in criminality or link to gangland associates.

“The fact that a man living in a quiet family estate could be attacked and killed yards from his doorstep sets a new precedent.

“The fight against organised crime and those inflicting terror in the capital and now the satellite towns surrounding it must be ramped up.”