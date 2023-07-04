Upcoming road closures on major Shropshire routes - with one set to last all summer

The latest expected roadworks list features roads looked after by National Highways only.
Some of the roadworks will cause only minor delays of around ten minutes or less, while others will cause delays ranging from 10-30 minutes.
Shropshire
A49, until 4pm on Wednesday, July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 both directions B470/A49, junction to A49 / A4113 junction, diversion for Shropshire council works.
A5, from 8pm on Tuesday, July 4, to 6am on Wednesday, July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Gledrid roundabout to English/Welsh border, carriageway closure for maintenance works.
A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Leebotwood outside Village Hall, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.
A49, from 9.30am on Monday, July 10, to 3.30pm on Thursday, July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Upper Affcot, Two Way signals on behalf of STW.
M54, until 6am on Saturday, July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 10A to M54 junction 7 seven, lane closure with switching for drainage works.
A49, from 11pm on Sunday, July 16, to 6am on Monday July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Onibury Rail Crossing between A4113 and B4368, carriageway closure for utility works on behalf of Network Rail.
A41, from 9.30am on Monday, July 17, to 4pm on Friday, July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A41 both directions A41 High Street/Newport Road, junction to A41 Tong Interchange - diversion for off network works.
A41, from 9pm on Monday, July 17, to 6am on September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for structure maintenance works.