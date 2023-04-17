'Severe' 90-minute delays on M6 after lorry breaks down at major junction

The broken down lorry on the M6. Photo: National Highways

Two out of three lanes were closed within junction 8 for the M5 on the southbound carriageway this morning after the heavy goods vehicle came to a halt.

The incident was reported by National Highways at 7.07am, and at 8.01am the agency announced that recovery had arrived at the scene.

Images shared by National Highways showed a tanker lorry stuck in the middle lane of the motorway just as the entry slip roads from the M5 join the M6.

Recovery work was reported as complete at 8.23am, however highways bosses have warned drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

"Lanes 2 & 3 (of 3) remain closed #M6 southbound within J8 due to a broken down heavy goods vehicle," they agency said on Twitter.

"Recovery is now complete, traffic officers remain at scene.

"90 minutes above normal travel times, please allow extra time for your journey."

Queues are stretching back up towards junction 11. Photo: National Highways.

Queues have been stretching back up to junction 11 with the M6Toll.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via their regional Twitter feed.