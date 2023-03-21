Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major Shropshire A-road to be closed overnight for carriageway repairs

By David TooleyTransportPublished:

A major A road in Shropshire will be closed overnight tonight (Tuesday) near Shrewsbury.

National Highways in the West Midlands say the A49 Condover to Dorrington carriageway closure will affect both directions.

It will be closed from 8pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday for carriageway repairs.

Transport
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News