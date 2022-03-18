Shrewsbury to Baschurch road to shut for two weeks while water main replaced

A section of the B5067 will be closed from April 9 to 24

The B5067 Shrewsbury to Baschurch road will be shut at Walford Heath from April 9 to 24 while 444m of new pipe is installed.

Work will be carried out by Forkers on behalf of Severn Trent and has been planned for the school holiday period to minimise its impact.

Traffic will be diverted around the closure but residents will still be able to access their homes.

Severn Trent said affected residents and businesses will be notified and advance warning signs will be put up two weeks before the work starts.

The work is part of a wider plan to replace five-and-a-half miles of water pipes as part of a £2 million investment to reduce the number of leaks and bursts in Baschurch.

Cat Webb from Severn Trent, said "To make sure residents in Baschurch have a reliable water supply for many years to come, and to reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area, we’re investing around £2 million to replace nine kilometres of water pipes.

"When the scheme is finished, this essential upgrade will save 80,000 litres of water per day, which is about 141,000 pints of beer."