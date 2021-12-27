Road will shut for culvert repair works

The work will require the temporary closure of Leaton Lodge Culvert from January 5.

The culvert carries a C classified road over a tributary of the river between Forton Farm junction to the B5067 junction to Leaton.

The normal working hours will be 8am-4pm.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted but access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “The repairs to the culvert are very important and the resurfacing will ensure a good and safe road surface for the future.