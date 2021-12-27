Notification Settings

Road will shut for culvert repair works

By Lisa O'Brien

A road running over a tributary of the River Severn will be closed for three weeks for repair work.

The work will require the temporary closure of Leaton Lodge Culvert from January 5.

The culvert carries a C classified road over a tributary of the river between Forton Farm junction to the B5067 junction to Leaton.

The normal working hours will be 8am-4pm.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted but access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “The repairs to the culvert are very important and the resurfacing will ensure a good and safe road surface for the future.

“Unfortunately, however, there will be some disruption during these works, for which we apologise in advance.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

