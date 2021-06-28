New bridge to welcome train passengers back to Oakengates Station

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/06/2021 - New footbridge near Oakengates Station under a Â£1 million improvements scheme..

The new bridge was swung into place in a major engineering operation at the weekend.

The £1 million improvement scheme by Network Rail is replacing the old bridge which was at the end of its life.

The new footbridge near Oakengates Station

Network Rail removed the old bridge two months ago and pedestrians have been crossing the railway using the main footbridge at Oakengates Station.

Network Rail's Central route director Dave Penney said: “Replacing the public footbridge at Oakengates will really transform the look and feel of the station and surrounding area.

Road closure at the bridge

“It will help give passengers a warm welcome as they return to the rail network after the Covid-19 pandemic.”