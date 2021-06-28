New bridge to welcome train passengers back to Oakengates Station

The new bridge was swung into place in a major engineering operation at the weekend.
The £1 million improvement scheme by Network Rail is replacing the old bridge which was at the end of its life.
Network Rail removed the old bridge two months ago and pedestrians have been crossing the railway using the main footbridge at Oakengates Station.
Network Rail's Central route director Dave Penney said: “Replacing the public footbridge at Oakengates will really transform the look and feel of the station and surrounding area.
“It will help give passengers a warm welcome as they return to the rail network after the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Although the footbridge has been put in place, works are still in place with the footpath still closed.