Cars to be banned at Shrewsbury school at drop-off and pick-up times

Cars are being banned from a road, near Coleham Primary School, in Shrewsbury, during drop-off and pick-up times

Starting on November 30, Greyfriars Road will be shut between its junctions with Salters Lane and Longden Coleham, from 8.20am to 9am and 2.50pm to 3.30pm, in a bid to improve road safety, cut pollution and promote social distancing near Coleham Primary School.

It is the first ‘school street’ to be implemented by Shropshire Council after members voted in support of the policy at a full council meeting in July, following a motion by Councillor David Vasmer.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to introduce a school street scheme to make it safer for parents and carers to drop off and pick up their children, and I thank all connected to Coleham Primary School for their support.

“By providing a car-free space, a school street scheme will also encourage more active travel to school leading to healthier lifestyles and a better environment for everyone. Coleham Primary has a long history of promoting walking, scooting and cycling, and it’s brilliant how keen they are.” Parents, carers and children are being encouraged to walk or cycle to school, though free parking will be available at St Julian’s Friars car park for a maximum of 30 minutes – on display of a school-issued permit – between 8.30am and 9.30am, and between 2.45pm and 3.45pm.