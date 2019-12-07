Menu

Telford M45 exit road closed after two-car crash

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Transport | Published:

Emergency crews rushed to a Telford motorway junction after two cars were involved in a crash.

M54 sign

The collision happened at the M54 eastbound exit slip road at junction 5 resulting in the closure of the slip road.

The Highways Agency said one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident which happened about 7.50am.

It tweeted: "Total closure on the #M54 J5 #Forge eastbound exit slip due to an accident."

