Telford M45 exit road closed after two-car crash
Emergency crews rushed to a Telford motorway junction after two cars were involved in a crash.
The collision happened at the M54 eastbound exit slip road at junction 5 resulting in the closure of the slip road.
The Highways Agency said one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident which happened about 7.50am.
It tweeted: "Total closure on the #M54 J5 #Forge eastbound exit slip due to an accident."
