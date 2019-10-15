New London to Shropshire train

However the new service will not be up and running until 2020.

North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson said the improvement in direct trains past Shrewsbury was a good first step to bringing a better rail service to the region.

Mr Paterson and Wrexham MP, Ian Lucas met with the new franchise operator, First Group PLC yesterday (tues) in Westminster.

Very positive meeting with @FirstGroupplc @IanCLucas From December 2022, new 3hr morning Gobowen to Euston service and 2.5hr evening Euston to Gobowen service. New cleaner, greener, faster trains with better WiFi. #FirstTrenitalia @ShropCouncil @transportgovuk @KenSkatesAM pic.twitter.com/DKQ9Obol9f — Owen Paterson MP (@OwenPaterson) October 15, 2019

"The company announced that there would be a new, three hour morning Wrexham to Euston service and an two and a half hour evening Euston to Wrexham service. And it has also promised new cleaner, greener, faster trains with better WiFi," he said.

"This is good news for the area. The Wrexham to Marylebone service was brilliant until it was killed of by opposition from Virgin. Now we hope that when the new train is introduced in December, 2020, people will use it.

"Driving down to London is getting awful."