Road closure warning as Severn Trent work due to start next week

The project will also see the refurbishment of two existing sewage pumping stations at Ladywood, Ironbridge and conversion of an existing Severn Trent site into a third pumping station on Waterloo Street.

To carry out the work safely, three temporary road closures will be put in place.

Severn Valley Way footpath will be closed from Monday to August 2020.

Waterloo Street will be closed to vehicles from Monday to November 22, but pedestrians will still have access.

The final closure will be on Ironbridge Road from November 22 to January 17.

Catherine Webb, from Severn Trent, said: “We’re laying an additional 1.5km of new pipes in Telford to make the network more resilient.

"We’re also refurbishing a number of sewage pumping stations in the area too, which will reduce the number of road tankers people see on the roads, allowing flows to reach the treatment works via the newly reinforced network.

“To carry out this vital work, we’ll need to put in place temporary road closures to keep our teams, pedestrians and road users safe.

"We understand the disruption this will cause, but by the end of the project, customers will have a waste network that will benefit them for generations to come.”

Affected bus routes will be diverted throughout the project to support schools and local businesses.

Severn Trent is funding a shuttle bus service from Dale End car park to Madeley Centre to provide connections to the number eight and number 18 buses, which are being diverted as a result of the Waterloo Street closure.

For more information, contact Arriva West Midlands by visiting arrivabus.co.uk or call 0344 800 4411.