Google to unveil first 5G Pixel smartphones later this year

Google is preparing to reveal its first 5G-enabled smartphones later this year.

The firm will make its next set of devices compatible with the high-speed network technology, in the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

It came as the tech giant officially unveiled its newest Pixel 4a handset on Monday, a budget version set to go on sale in October – later than previous years due to the coronavirus.

Google is remaining tight-lipped on the finer details about its fifth Pixel flagship until sometime in autumn.

Google Pixel 4a will go on sale in October (Google/PA)

In previous years, the company has gone public with its main Pixel around October but that too could be hit by the current global crisis.

Pixel smartphones were first announced in 2016, succeeding the Nexus brand.

The 4a – Google’s second slimmed-down take on the Pixel – is the first in the range to opt for a punch-hole front-facing camera, as well as increasing internal storage to 128GB.

Measures such as opting for a polycarbonate casing instead of glass – meaning no wireless charging – and a fingerprint sensor rather than facial ID features, are among the sacrifices Google has made to keep the 4a’s price down to £349.

The device will be available to pre-order from September 10 ahead of general sale on October 1.