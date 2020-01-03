CES 2020: What to expect at the world’s largest technology show

Artificial intelligence, 5G and robotics are expected to be among the biggest talking points when the world’s largest technology show – CES – begins in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The annual convention will see the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG unveil new products, alongside thousands of other firms showing off their latest innovations at the four-day event.

High-profile figures from Apple and Facebook will also appear together on stage during the show to discuss the tech industry’s approach to data privacy – a topic the firms have previously clashed over in the past.

CES is a key date in the industry calendar, with more than 170,000 people expected to attend and more than 20,000 new devices set to be unveiled.

Ivanka Trump is due to appear at CES (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump and an adviser to her father’s administration, is also due to appear at the show.

Gadgets ranging from new televisions to drones, connected appliances and robots are all likely to feature heavily on the show floor, while foldable smartphones – which rose to prominence during 2019 – could also be a theme among the new devices unveiled as firms attempt to gain traction in that emerging market.

The convention, which has run since 1967, has a history of being the site of the launch of notable technology – including the DVD and HD television.

Show organisers have also highlighted that the 2020 show will see a number of “non-traditional” companies not known for their work in the tech sector appearing at the event.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Impossible Foods and agricultural machinery giant John Deere are among those confirmed for CES.

CES has also committed to continue working to improve diversity at the show, following criticism in recent years that its line-up of keynote speakers has failed to showcase equality.

Jean Foster, the senior vice president for marketing and communications at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – which organises CES – said diversity was an industry-wide issue but confirmed CES had created an advisory board to help improve representation among its keynote speakers.

“We take this platform very, very seriously and we want to drive the industry forward,” she told the PA news agency last year.

The convention opens on January 7.