British iPhone designer appears at National Portrait Gallery

A new portrait of iPhone designer Sir Jonathan Ive has been unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery.

The photograph depicts the British man who created the look of the iPhone, iPod and Mac and has been commissioned for the gallery’s permanent collection.

Sir Jonathan, 52, was photographed in March in Apple’s gleaming headquarters in California, before he announced he would be quitting the tech giant.

Jonathan Ive by Andreas Gursky, 2019 (Andreas Gursky)

Photographer Andreas Gursky, 64, said he wanted to express the designer’s “immense visionary power” in the portrait.

“It was fascinating to take photographs in the new Apple HQ, a place that plays such a historically crucial role in our present and future,” the German photographer said.

“His aesthetic has left a mark on an entire generation.”

The portrait follows the unveiling of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai by artist Shirin Neshat as part of a series of commissions at the gallery.

Sir Jonathan said of Gursky: “His very particular and objective presentation of what he sees, whether voluminous landscapes or the rhythm and repetition of supermarket shelving, is both beautiful and provocative.

“Mindful that he rarely makes portraits, this is a conspicuous and particular honour for me.”

Sir Jonathan has said he is leaving Apple after more than 20 years to start a creative agency.