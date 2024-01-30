Last keys handed over as Telford Shared Ownership development comes to a close

Platform Home Ownership has announced the end of its development of homes, called The Quarters @ Redhill.

The keys were handed over to the final new residents at the development where houses were built by developer Bovis Homes and purchased through Shared Ownership.

Freya Halsall, Marketing Manager at Bovis Homes, said: “We’re really pleased with the homes and know that those who have purchased here are living in high-quality properties in a bustling new community.

“These properties are in a super location for commuters, young professionals, first time buyers and many more types of homeowners too, so it’s of little surprise to see the development prove so popular."

Ryan Harris, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “It’s fantastic to have completed this development. We’d like to place on record our thanks to Bovis Homes as we draw this development to a close and look forward to working together in the future if the opportunity arises."