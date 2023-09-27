Rent your own 'castle' for a chance to live like a king

Picture: Chancellors, in Hereford/Rightmove

Pudleston Court, in Pudleston, near Leominster close to the south Shropshire border, has nine plush bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

But the listed Grade 2 property, which was built in 1846 doesn't come cheap. Tenants will need to be able to put down a deposit of £18,000 and pay a rent of £13,000 per month or £3,000 a week.

Picture: Chancellors, in Hereford/Rightmove

Marketed by Chancellors, in Hereford, and Rightmove it has a half mile long sweeping driveway that leads through parkland past lakes with a fountain to a gravelled parking area to the front of the house with ample parking.

The agents say: "The property is entered through a large oak door leading immediately into the large entrance hall with fireplace, oak panelling and character features, galleried Reception Hall which is the centre of this house."

Picture: Chancellors, in Hereford/Rightmove

There is a drawing room on the ground floor which overlooks the private formal gardens, library room fitted with shelves and another character fireplace. There's even a cinema room for those cosy nights in. It has leather seating to give a "real cinema experience".

"The Kitchen is perfect for family time with a large central cooking island with extractor hood, Gaggenau and electric hobs," the agents add.

"There are fitted Gaggenau fridges as well as an integrated Gaggenau double oven.

"Also part of the kitchen is a breakfast room/ casual dining area with the added benefit of a wood burning stove.

Picture: Chancellors, in Hereford/Rightmove

"The utility room has plumbing for a dishwasher, fitted with sink, cupboards and a door to the courtyard where you will find the hot tub, and an bespoke rotary barbeque area for alfresco dining."

The external part of the house consists of the formal gardens which include a rose garden, summer house and terrace.

"A viewing is highly advised so please do call to discuss the viewing!" they add.