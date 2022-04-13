Shropshire church to be turned into accommodation for veterans as first-ever UK scheme approved

A CGI image of how the centre in Oswestry will look. Image: Base Architects

Shropshire Council has granted permission for the conversion of Hope Church in Laburnum Drive into a 22-bed accommodation complex, where former military personnel will be supported to ultimately move on to live independently.

Named The Harbour, it will be the first facility of its kind in the UK and is the brainchild of former Royal Marine Commando Ash Anderson, who is currently serving as a training instructor at MOD Stafford.

Veterans housed at The Harbour will get personalised development programmes and participate in a ‘core syllabus’ promoting proficiency in English, maths, communication, financial management, basic IT and employment skills.

Under the approved plans, the central 1.5-storey atrium – the original core of the church – is to be demolished and rebuilt to two-storey height in line with the rest of the building.

Hope Church in Oswestry. Photo: Google

Lean-to additions will also be demolished and the internal layout reconfigured to provide 22 en-suite bedrooms and communal living, kitchen and dining areas. There will also be a staff room, office and ‘wellbeing suite’.

Outside there will be a communal garden with benches, planters and cycle storage.

The proposals were supported by church leaders, who said the sale of the building would fund the construction of their new church in English Walls.

A report by case officer Janet Davies says support for the project has been voiced by Oswestry Town Council and numerous military charities and groups. No objections were received.

The Official Minds at War Community Interest Company (CIC) said: “Within Shropshire we currently are supporting many veterans, it is apparent to ourselves as an organisation there is great demand for this type of accommodation/service.

“Over the last 18 months we have found that the current numbers are increasing at a very alarming pace.”

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, confirmed around two veterans per week make contact with its Shropshire and Staffordshire branches seeking support with issues including homelessness, relationship breakdown, mental health, employment and education.

Tail End Charlie Veteran Support Team CIC said: “The purpose-built service you’re proposing is something we’ve been after for years, the need for this sort of service is only ever increasing.”

Letters of support was also received from the head of the region’s probation service and Newport councillor Thomas Janke.

Councillor Janke said: “As a veteran myself and a long-time campaigner for respite care for veterans in our region, I can attest to the significant need for these types of facilities particular in and around the Shropshire area.”

The planning officer’s report says: “During the course of the application the council’s head of housing, resettlement and independent living has reviewed the submitted documents and met with the applicant.

“Confirmation has subsequently been provided that the team are keen to support this scheme and specifically the provision of 22 units in this location.

“It is noted that the applicant has confirmed that placements would be offered to Oswestry/Shropshire individuals before going further afield and the expertise of the above team has been offered in regard to individuals that the council is aware of who would benefit from this type of accommodation.

“The applicant has similarly confirmed that they are keen to work with the above team.”