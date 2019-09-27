Master plan revealed for Bridgnorth 'garden village' proposal

Altering the A-road which runs to the east of the town, providing a new park and ride facility to alleviate parking problems and building a new primary school have all been included by the Stanmore Consortium in its latest plans.

The consortium also states that a higher proportion of green space will be made available in the development than the standard Government recommendation for similar developments.

The proposals, which focus on building 850 homes on green belt land in Stanmore, east of Bridgnorth, are currently being exhibited at three public engagement events around the town – with the final one taking place tomorrow.

An artist's impression of the proposed 'local centre'

As well as a draft map and artist impressions of what the development could look like, residents are being shown possible amenities and road alterations.

This includes introducing new speed limits on the A454 and new access points linking the road to the development site in Stanmore and a 'local centre' to potentially house a GP surgery, primary school, sports facility and shops.

The consortium pushing the development consists of the Apley Estate, Stanmore Properties and other local landowners.

The master plan states: "Stanmore would be accessed off the exiting A454 which would be modified to include a 20mph speed limit, new footpaths and cycle ways, pedestrian crossings and appropriately designed access junctions."

It also states the road will be "modified in part to improve safety around the local centre" and that calming measures will be put in place, as well as a new access point north of the proposed local centre which would connect back to the A454 at Swancote.

The plan adds: "A park and ride facility is accommodated to improve access to Bridgnorth town centre and help the sustainability of commercial and retail units in the village centre.

"A well-designed park and ride facility would be integrated into the local centre and include electric charging points for cars and bikes.

"It would serve as a pick up and drop off point for the new primary school and also provide parking for visitors of Bridgnorth."

The master plan map shows existing buildings in grey, employment areas in brown, a primary school in dark blue, woodland and green infrastructure in dark green, amenities and play spaces in light green and water features in blue.

The plans

It also illustrates the density of buildings proposed in the area, with low density areas highlighted in light orange and high density areas highlighted in dark orange.

The master plan also focuses on preserving Stanmore Country Park and Hermitage Ridge, and mentions the possibility of a visitor centre, new trails and facilities for school activities.

Stanmore Consortium is encouraging people to attend its final public exhibition tomorrow at Low Town Community Hall in Bridgnorth at 4pm.

Matthew Sutton, director of Camargue, the PR agency promoting the plans, said: "These events are opportunities for people to come out and look at our emerging proposals put out by the principle land owners, Apley Estate and Stanmore Properties, and also the chance to question our transport consultants and people that look at other disciplines, from planning to ecology."