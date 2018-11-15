Shropshire house price rise is ahead of UK average

Across the UK, prices are 3.5 per cent higher in the year to September at £233,000, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

But in Shropshire, the average home is worth 6.1 per cent more than a year ago, at just over £217,000.

Telford & Wrekin has achieved a similar rate of growth, increasing by 5.8 per cent to an average of £169,000 in the last 12 months.

The Shropshire economy is often characterised as seeing more modest peaks and troughs compared to the rest of the country, and the latest property figures reflect that, showing a similar rate of growth to a year ago.

Annual house price growth in England was slower in September than that in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the ONS report said.

Resilient

House prices in England increased by three per cent in the year to September, taking the average property value there to £249,000.

Prices in London fell by 0.3 per cent annually continuing a string of falls on the back of a massive boom in the capital in previous years.

Advertising

Jeremy Leaf, the former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), said: "The price falls in London are masking a more resilient picture elsewhere in the country, underlining how misleading it can be to judge the market as a whole by what is happening in one region.

"The biggest problem we are finding, on the ground, is lack of transactions and the time required to bring them to fruition."

The market is likely to enter a lull now, over the Christmas period.