Duo prepare for emotional return to aid refugees in Ukraine

Gary and Dave drop off supplies to Ukrainian families on their last visit

Gary Fear and Dave Perry visited the Polish border in April, crossing into Ukraine and heading to Lviv, where they used monetary donations to buy vital supplies for Ukrainians left devastated by the brutality of Russia's invasion.

The pair were so moved by the plight of families that they will now return this month – and Shropshire folk have supported them by raising £10,000.

Among those to have backed their efforts is Jude Paton of Hey Jude's in Newport, who held an open mic night and raised more than £400.

The pair will now head to Kyiv with further supplies to support those in need.

Gary was driven to act having previously travelled to Chernobyl for a fundraising event to support First Aid Responders in 2018.

"I found the people to be decent, friendly, warm and welcoming. I felt an affinity to them so when I saw what was happening in Ukraine, I thought: 'I have to do something because it's driving me bonkers'.

Gary and Dave visited a church where they aided refugees, forced to sleep on the floor

"I did a fundraiser, hoping to raise £1,500, and we ended up raising more than £7,000. So Dave and I took a suitcase of children's clothes and sweets, plus a credit card, knowing we could spend over £7,000 on food and essential supplies."

They flew to Krakow in Poland where they met a Ukrainian friend, Igor Bodnarchuk.

"He took us into Ukraine itself and we delivered food to refugees staying in Lviv, providing food for their animals as well.

"We then travelled to Ternopil and met with the leaders of a church which had been transformed into a refuge, with the pews moved to allow mattresses to be spread out.

"We said to them 'what do you need?' and they gave us a list. We went back the next day and filled their storeroom to the brim with everything they wanted and more.

"It was an emotional journey, heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. I like to think, as a big ex-rugby playing bloke, I am strong - but I was moved to tears.

"The gratitude people showed us was very touching. There were children who had these beautiful cakes made for them by their father and they insisted we had them as a thank you.

"And there was one guy, from Mariupol, who had seen all the horrors there. He was injured and was upset he couldn't get up to shake our hands."

The pair will travel back to Ukraine on June 23 and deliver more of what is needed thanks to the the latest fundraising efforts.