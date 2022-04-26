First Ukrainians landing in Telford after escaping war

Ukrainians fleeing the invasion of their homeland

To date, 146 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been matched with sponsors in Telford and Wrekin, with checks either completed or in progress.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that there are currently 26 confirmed arrivals in the borough, with more expected imminently.

The authority said that in an effort to help it has been contacting sponsors, carrying out safeguarding checks and property visits, and telling people about the range of support the council can provide, both to sponsors and Ukrainian arrivals.

The council said it has also been in touch with evacuees, helping them through the arrival process and explaining the different support and assistance they are entitled to.

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for stronger and safer communities, said: “We have all seen the terrible scenes in Ukraine and millions of people are being made homeless as a result, so I’m pleased that evacuees are now starting to arrive here in the borough.

“We are reliant upon government to match up evacuees and sponsors and grant visas, but once we get those details we are moving quickly to minimise any further delays and carry out the necessary checks and inspections.

"Throughout this process we’ve been working with partners to support new arrivals, offering a range of assistance including help to set up banking here in the UK, access education in the borough, and apply for benefit entitlements they may have.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the generous sponsors in our borough who have opened up their homes to people in real need and shows that not just as a council, but as a borough, we’re on the side of the people of Ukraine.”