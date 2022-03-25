Collection totals 270 pallets for Ukraine

Some of the items loaded to take to Ukraine

In just one day they managed to collect tonnes of goods and have managed to fill more than 270 pallets with donated items.

The kind-hearted organisers were Karolina Pietruch-Piszczek and husband, Tomasz Piszczek who created a post on Facebook which then prompted others to get involved.

Mother-of-four Karolina, aged 37, from Wellington, and her warehouseman husband Tomasz Piszczek, are originally from Poland and she said: "Both ourselves and our friends felt we had to help in some way.

"We felt that collecting goods was the only thing we could do and we were helped by Dorota Sobilo, Zaneta Kil-Misztal and her husband, Karol.

"We are, obviously, very afraid for our friends and families in Poland.

"However, we have been surprised to the response to our call for donations amazed by what we have collected in such a short space of time.

"In only a few days our homes were busting with goods and we had to find storage space elsewhere.

"Fortunately my husband's workplace, Avara Foods in Telford, supplied three lorries free-of-charge on which we could send out the donations of goods.

"Unlike some groups carrying out a one-off exercise, we intend to continue to help people in Poland and the Ukraine."

Hairdresser Martin Bittner, aged 34, from Shrewsbury said: "We saw the post for Telford and surrounding areas to help Ukraine and just wanted to help and then organised for people to drop stuff.

"About five of us saw the post and immediately joined to help the refugees and those still in Ukraine.

"After a day our homes were literally full of goods and that was in just one day.

"We just could not move and never expected such a brilliant response.

"The items are being taken to Poland free-of-charge and will be split between mothers and children in Poland.