Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Help needed for Ukraine fundraiser in Bishop's Castle

By David TooleyBishop's CastleUkraine warPublished:

Organisers of a Ukraine fundraiser in Bishop's Castle on Saturday, April 9 are looking for help in getting a few items together.

Bishop Castle’s SpArC Theatre
Bishop Castle’s SpArC Theatre

The Bishop’s Castle Community Response event will see musicians come together for an evening at SpArC Theatre, in Brampton Road, with a range of stalls opened earlier in the day to raise funds for the Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

Organiser Bernard Edwards is looking for volunteers to run a raffle and the donation of prizes, and the same for a promise auction or blind auction prizes. He is also looking for donations and volunteers to run a plant stall.

There will be music and stalls from 2-5.30pm and a music concert will be held from 8pm.

More information on the line up and tickets are coming soon.

Mr Edwards can be contacted via email at ease e-mail at bernieed107bc@gmail.com

Ukraine war
Politics
News
Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News