Help needed for Ukraine fundraiser in Bishop's Castle

Bishop Castle’s SpArC Theatre

The Bishop’s Castle Community Response event will see musicians come together for an evening at SpArC Theatre, in Brampton Road, with a range of stalls opened earlier in the day to raise funds for the Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

Organiser Bernard Edwards is looking for volunteers to run a raffle and the donation of prizes, and the same for a promise auction or blind auction prizes. He is also looking for donations and volunteers to run a plant stall.

There will be music and stalls from 2-5.30pm and a music concert will be held from 8pm.

More information on the line up and tickets are coming soon.