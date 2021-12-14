Monster Raving Loony North Shropshire by-election candidate on second jobs and key priorities

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate for the North Shropshire by-election, Howling Laud Hope.

We have asked the candidates the same set of questions on topics including second jobs, priorities and national issues.

This time, it is the turn of Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Howling Laud Hope to answer the questions and tell you what his plans are for North Shropshire.

Will you take any second jobs if you are elected as MP for North Shropshire, and do you believe MPs should be prevented from taking second jobs/consultancy roles?

I would not take a second job if I was returned as the MP for Shropshire North.

My only job would be looking after my constituents.

Consultancy roles should be outlawed, but if a GP or such should win, no reason why he should have to resign his job.

What is the biggest national issue you see affecting the constituency in the coming years?

The biggest national issue is to keep everybody smiling and happy, dancing in the street and having fun, with no worries!

What would you like to achieve in your tenure as MP for North Shropshire?

See no 2.

Also a national issue is that the biggest political party in GB isn’t Conservative, Labour or Liberal. It's those that don’t vote at all, so if you don’t usually vote, then vote unusually, vote for me. Vote Loony. Let's all do it together!

What do you see as the strengths of the constituency?

The strength of any constituency is for all people to work together under a good forward-thinking MP, who is on everyone’s side, no matter what their political persuasion may be!

What are the biggest problems facing the constituency and what would you say needs to be done to address them?

The biggest problem for Shropshire North is finding the right person that they can believe in, I believe that I am that man. Re-phrase, I know that I am that man!

Why do you want to be MP for North Shropshire?

I have very fond memories of Shropshire as a whole, have lots of friends and relations in that part of England.

Plus I want to examine all brown envelopes, before being handed over. Any I don’t agree with, I get to keep!

Show the other parties that you do care, but not necessarily for them.

Remember, the only wasted vote is one that’s not used, so use your vote, use it for Howling ‘Laud’ Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party.