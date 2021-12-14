Lib Dems strengthen position as by-election bookies' favourites

From left: Labour's Ben Wood; Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan; and Conservative Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst

The yellow party first crept into the bookies' favourite position just before the weekend and some bookies say the opposition party has even become a stronger favourite to scoop a by-election win over the Conservative holders with just a few days to go.

A by-election was called in North Shropshire after the incumbent MP, Owen Paterson resigned.

Betting firm Paddy Power say they have witnessed a significant swing away from the Conservatives since the controversy broke about the Christmas parties in Downing Street last year.

The Conservatives had been 1/3 solid favourites to win before that story broke, they said. Now they are out to 5/4. The Lib Dems were 4/7 on favourites.

Paddy Power say that translates to a shift from the Conservatives having an 75% chance of winning initially, to a chance of just 44.4 per cent currently.

Betfair Exchange https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/politics-betting-2378961 say their odds are Lib Dems 8/11 on, with the Conservatives on 5/4 and Labour at 89/1, with the other parties further away still.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "Betfair Exchange’s political punters believe the pressure on the PM will ramp up again as the previously safe North Shropshire seat is odds-on at 8/11 to turn yellow in this week's’ by-election.

“The Conservatives are currently 5/4 to retain the seat, which gives them a worse chance than what they had a week ago when 4/5 favourites."

Ladbrokes also say the Lib Dems are the odds-on favourites at 1/2 to land this week's by-election, with the Tories chalked up at 6/4.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said: "The Liberal Democrats have been attracting a steady stream of bets over the last week and their price continues to tumble, leaving the Tories in serious danger of losing their North Shropshire safe seat."