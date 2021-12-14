Lib Dems strengthen position as by-election bookies' favourites

The yellow party first crept into the bookies' favourite position just before the weekend and some bookies say the opposition party has even become a stronger favourite to scoop a by-election win over the Conservative holders with just a few days to go.
A by-election was called in North Shropshire after the incumbent MP, Owen Paterson resigned.
Betting firm Paddy Power say they have witnessed a significant swing away from the Conservatives since the controversy broke about the Christmas parties in Downing Street last year.
The Conservatives had been 1/3 solid favourites to win before that story broke, they said. Now they are out to 5/4. The Lib Dems were 4/7 on favourites.
Paddy Power say that translates to a shift from the Conservatives having an 75% chance of winning initially, to a chance of just 44.4 per cent currently.
Betfair Exchange https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/politics-betting-2378961 say their odds are Lib Dems 8/11 on, with the Conservatives on 5/4 and Labour at 89/1, with the other parties further away still.
Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "Betfair Exchange’s political punters believe the pressure on the PM will ramp up again as the previously safe North Shropshire seat is odds-on at 8/11 to turn yellow in this week's’ by-election.
“The Conservatives are currently 5/4 to retain the seat, which gives them a worse chance than what they had a week ago when 4/5 favourites."
Ladbrokes also say the Lib Dems are the odds-on favourites at 1/2 to land this week's by-election, with the Tories chalked up at 6/4.
A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said: "The Liberal Democrats have been attracting a steady stream of bets over the last week and their price continues to tumble, leaving the Tories in serious danger of losing their North Shropshire safe seat."
Find all the other runners and riders in the electoral race on betting company websites.