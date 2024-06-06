Looming job cuts at Shropshire Council as bosses decide which posts can be 'deleted'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The county council employs around 4,900 people and is looking to cut 300 off that total as part of its efforts to save money.

A meeting on Wednesday was told that the deadline for applications for voluntary redundancy closed on Friday, April 19.

The meeting was not told how many people have applied to be released from their work contracts in exchange for a pay-off. Any total amount that the council may have to pay in redundancy money is also not known at this stage.

A question from member of the public Adam Fejfer was read to a meeting of the council's cabinet.

It says: "Recently Shropshire residents were informed that around 300 council staff will be made redundant in order to help towards the massive £62m savings needed by Shropshire to balance their books this year.

"What is the planned ratio between managers and directors as compared to frontline staff from those who are being made redundant? Will managers at all levels from directors downwards be made redundant as well as frontline staff?

"When the current reduction in staff comes to an end will the final figures of the numbers affected and their management level be published?"

Councillor Gwilym Butler, Shirehall's portfolio holder for finance, corporate resources and communities said that the voluntary redundancy programme was open to all staff except those working in schools.

He added: "And [it] applies to all levels in the organisation - managers and frontline staff.

"The window for applications closed on Friday, April 19 and we are now in the process of reviewing these to determine which can be approved and therefore which posts can be deleted from the establishment.

"As part of this decision making process, we will be reviewing structures.

"Individuals who applied are now in the process of being notified. Until this is completed we will not be in a position to confirm numbers."