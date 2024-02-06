Shropshire MP backs campaigners calling for quicker cancer treatment

The campaign, set-up by Radiotherapy UK, was launched by Craig and Mandy Russell, after they lost their daughter Kelly, 31, to bowel cancer. They are asking the Government to boost cancer services and ensure cancer patients receive quicker and better cancer treatment, just like Kelly should have had.

An accompanying petition calling for action has received nearly 500,000 signatures.

Mrs Morgan has also met Pancreatic Cancer UK representatives and offered her support to their campaign calling for faster diagnosis.

The Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said: “I am fully supporting Radiotherapy UK’s call on the Government for a boost to cancer services, and for cancer patients to receive quicker treatment of a higher quality.

“The heartbreaking consequences of long waiting lists can devastate families and causes deaths that may have been avoidable. The Catch Up With Cancer campaign raises a very important issue which the Government must act on.”