This includes Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Malta, Scotland, Estonia, and Australia for some of their elections.

The Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 allows local authorities in Wales to choose to adopt STV as the type of electoral system to be used after 2027 instead of the current First Past the Post System.

But before that can happens there are several hurdles for the voting change to jump over.

If on December 7 the council does support STV a period of consultation will need to take place.

The findings of the consultation would need to be sifted through and then debated again by councillors.

The law also stipulates that a vote with a two thirds majority is needed at a special council meeting in favour of the changes.

This threshold potentially would be 45 of 68 Powys councillors need to vote in favour of STV.

All this needs to be done by November 15, 2024.

If it does come into force for the 2027 local election, the council ward system in Powys would also need to be changed.

Powys would continue to have 68 county councillors, but the wards would be changed from the current 52 single and eight multi member wards to all multi-member wards.

The number of multi member wards could vary from 12 to 23.

And this means the number of councillors elected in the new multi-member wards would be from three to a maximum of six.

For example- voters who live in a ward that elects three councillors would be expected to rank them in terms of preference – one, two or three and the top three candidates would be then elected.

All this would be looked at by the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales and their recommendations on the alterations would need to be approved by the Welsh Government.