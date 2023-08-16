Greenacres Garden Centre Site. Four houses included one affordable home will be built at the former Greenacre Garden Centre at Howey near Llandrindod Wells. Source Google Streetview.

Gary Bevan had lodged detailed plans for four houses, two garages and associated works back in March at Greenacre Garden Centre, Howey just outside Llandrindod.

One of the plots will be for a three bedroom affordable home and two of the remaining three will have four bedrooms.

The principle of developing the site had been approved back in 2017 when Powys County Council planners agreed an outline planning application.

Last year a further planning application to extend the time limit of the outline planning permission was lodged with the council, and only agreed in July.

Planning officer: Catherine James said: “The site is adjacent to the A483 and is situated on the site of a former garden centre.

“It lies approximately 160 metres outside the development boundary for Howey.”

Ms James explained that the outline planning application was approved in December 2017 before the current Powys Local Development Plan (LDP) had been adopted.

Ms James said that the decision was “justified” at the time due to a “lack” of five year housing supply.

Ms James said: “The affordable unit will be located on plot two which is deemed acceptable.

“It is recommended that an appropriate condition is attached removing permitted development rights in order to secure the affordability of the dwelling in perpetuity.”

“A scheme for the affordable housing unit has been submitted and agreed by council housing (department).”

The report explains two of the other three houses can be built and occupied before the affordable home is completed.

Ms James said: “There are other dwellings in close proximity to the site, but it is considered that the layout, positioning and orientation of the four units will result in no adverse impact on residential amenity in terms of overlooking, loss of light or privacy.”

Due to all this, Ms James recommends the scheme is given conditional consent.