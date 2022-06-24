Notification Settings

Telford & Wrekin Council crowned local authority of the year in awards

Telford & Wrekin Council fought off stiff competition to win local authority of the year at an awards ceremony in London.

Celebrating councillors, from left: Richard Overton, leader Shaun Davies, Shirley Reynolds, Carolyn Healy and Eileen Callear

The unitary authority in Shropshire pipped five other councils to the biggest prize of the day at the Municipal Journal's MJ Achievement Awards 2022, at the Park Plaza in Westminster.

Judges of the awards said the local authority is a 'place shaper with a positive focus on partnerships as well as its residents' - and they were impressed with their 'hyper-local approach'.

During the day, 18 awards were given out by journalist and TV presenter, Clive Myrie, who was hosting the ceremony.

Heather Jameson, the editor of the Municipal Journal and co-host of the awards, said: "Local government at its best is extraordinary, and it is an absolute privilege to celebrate its achievements.

"I want to say a huge thanks to everyone involved in the awards - all the entrants, judges and sponsors.

"But, most of all, congratulations to all our winners – you are an inspiration to us all."

