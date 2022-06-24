Telford & Wrekin Council crowned local authority of the year in awards

Celebrating councillors, from left: Richard Overton, leader Shaun Davies, Shirley Reynolds, Carolyn Healy and Eileen Callear

The unitary authority in Shropshire pipped five other councils to the biggest prize of the day at the Municipal Journal's MJ Achievement Awards 2022, at the Park Plaza in Westminster.

Judges of the awards said the local authority is a 'place shaper with a positive focus on partnerships as well as its residents' - and they were impressed with their 'hyper-local approach'.

We’ve only gone and done it! We’ve won the big one…Local Authority of the Year at @TheMJAwards Proud to work hard on behalf of our residents #MJAwards #onyourside pic.twitter.com/VaSlX4Fmy9 — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) June 24, 2022

During the day, 18 awards were given out by journalist and TV presenter, Clive Myrie, who was hosting the ceremony.

Heather Jameson, the editor of the Municipal Journal and co-host of the awards, said: "Local government at its best is extraordinary, and it is an absolute privilege to celebrate its achievements.

"I want to say a huge thanks to everyone involved in the awards - all the entrants, judges and sponsors.