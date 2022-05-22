Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams, left, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and former Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

The Conservatives' Welsh Conference was held in Newtown on Friday and Saturday, and Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams said he had time to lobby all three of the senior politicians.

"I talked with the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, about the future of the Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals, and the Future Fit progamme," said Mr Williams.

Sajid Javid in Newtown. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

"Shrewsbury is one of the main hospitals for my constituency and I am keen to get the Future Fit programme over the line, so it was good to talk to him directly about that. It will mean hundreds of millions of pounds to transform the health service."

Mr Williams was not in a position to reveal any confidential issues he had spoken about but believes the next few weeks could see some announcements.

But he added that the Health Secretary "gets it" when it comes to understanding the issues.

The Welsh Conservative Party Conference at The Hafren, Newtown. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

The MP already has a foot in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's door as as a parliamentary private secretary in the Treasury. But he said the cost-of-living crisis was at the top of the Chancellor's agenda.

"The Chancellor knows that Montgomeryshire is off grid, with many people relying on oil and LPG to heat their homes but who haven't received the help of a fuel duty cut. I was making that point to the Chancellor and he is listening," said Mr Williams.

Mr Sunak was the guest speaker at the conference held at The Hafren, Newtown.