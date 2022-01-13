Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski 'apologising' in the House of Commons

The Commons Standards Committee has recommended the Conservative MP be suspended for one day for "undermining" an apology he gave in the Commons when he was found to have bullied staff.

It has also recommended the MP make a further apology in the Commons.

It is the second time in three months the committee has recommended a Shropshire MP be suspended from Parliament, after it ruled Owen Paterson broke paid lobbying regulations in a decision that eventually led to the election of Lib Dem Helen Morgan.

In June last year, Mr Kawczynski was found to have acted in a "threatening and intimidating manner" towards Parliamentary staff after he was unable to join a committee hearing due to technical problems.

But the committee found that interviews he gave with local radio and a newspaper before he made the required statement in the Commons meant he had failed to comply as the apology was not "unequivocal".

Mr Kawczynski told BBC Radio Shropshire he was only apologising for his behaviour, which happened after he consumed a "significant amount of alcohol", because he would face further sanctions if he refused.

WATCH MP's Commons apology:

He has now said that he "fully accepts" he was wrong to comment on the disciplinary procedures and "unreservedly" accepts the findings of the committee, adding that the interview with Radio Shropshire happened after a "difficult and painful" period which had affected his mental health.

In the latest report published on Thursday, the committee said: "Mr Kawczynski's actions caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole. His actions also undermined the ICGS (Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme) and risked causing further harm to the complainants in his original case."

The committee said Mr Kawczynski had been required to apologise "unequivocally" for the earlier breach.

"Although he says he was sincere by the time he made the apology to the House, he had that morning effectively undermined the sincerity of that apology by broadcasting the fact that he was making it because he was required to do so and he disagreed with the way the case had been conducted," the committee said.

"Mr Kawczynski also broke confidentiality requirements by speaking to Radio Shropshire about the content of the report before it was published and identifying complainants' job descriptions on nine occasions in his radio interview."

In a statement released after the report's publication, Mr Kawczynski said he had suffered "devastating" family trauma in 2019 which, combined with issues in his work as an MP, had combined to affect his mental health in an "unprecedented" way.

"Issues such as the extraordinary polarisation and vilification during Brexit, constituency flooding in an overwhelmingly damaging and exceptional way plus the start of a national pandemic meant that I got to the stage that I was not wanting to go outside when I returned to Shrewsbury because of the abuse I was receiving in the street whenever I ventured out, even to just do some shopping," he added.