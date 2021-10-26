Owen Paterson faces Commons suspension as MP lobbying wrongdoing

Owen Paterson

The North Shropshire MP today strenuously denied any wrong doing saying that he wants to prove his case in court.

An investigation was opened by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in October 2019 following allegations Mr Paterson had improperly lobbied for clinical diagnostics company Randox and meat processor Lynn's Country Foods.

The commissioner found he had breached a rule prohibiting paid advocacy in the MPs' Code of Conduct in making three approaches to the Food Standards Agency, relating to Randox and the testing of antibiotics in milk in November 2016 and 2017.

He was also found to have breached the rule over making seven approaches to the same agency for Lynn's Country Foods between November 2017 and July 2018, and four approaches to ministers in the Department for International Development relating to Randox and blood testing technology in October 2016 and January 2017.

In a statement Mr Paterson said no proper investigation was undertaken by the commissioner or the committee.

"I was pronounced guilty by the commissioner without being spoke to and the 17 witnesses who came forward to support me were also not spoken to and their written evidence ignored," he said.