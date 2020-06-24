Wife of Shropshire MP Owen Paterson found dead aged 63

Mrs Paterson, 63, was found dead at the home she shared with her husband of 40 years near Ellesmere.

The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

In statement Mr Paterson, the Conservative MP for North Shropshire, said: "It is with great sadness that I must inform you that my wife, Rose, has been found dead at our family home in Shropshire.

“Rose and I were married for 40 happy years. She was a wonderful, caring wife, mother and grandmother.

“Her death has come as a terrible shock to us all.

“I would ask the media to respect the privacy of myself and my family at this extremely difficult time.”

Mrs Paterson was found dead at the family's countryside farmhouse in Shellbrook Hill, between Overton and St Martin's.

She and Mr Paterson have three children, Felix, Ned and Evie.

In 2011 the couple raised more than £100,000 for charity when they completed the Mongol Derby together, riding horses 1,000km (621 miles) across the wilderness of the Mongolian steppe.

Mrs Paterson was appointed Chairman of Aintree in 2014, having been a Racecourse Committee Director at the home of the Grand National since 2005.

She was appointed a Steward of The Jockey Club in 2019.

Paying tribute, Sandy Dudgeon, Senior Steward of The Jockey Club, described her as a "wonderful person".

He said: "This is tragic news and our thoughts go out to Rose’s husband Owen and all members of her family.

"Rose was a wonderful person and involved in so many aspects of our sport.

"She was a skilled Chairman at Aintree, a valued member of our Board of Stewards and headed up our Horse Welfare Group. She also enjoyed participating at grassroots level over many years.

“We appreciated her contribution very much and my fellow stewards and I looked forward to hearing her sound views on a subject, where she was always sensitive to the best course of action for racing. She will be missed greatly for the person she was.”

Mr Paterson has been the MP for North Shropshire since 1997.