Councillors will be told how much Covid-19 funding has been received

Jane Thomas Head Of Finance

This money from the Welsh Government’s Local Authority Hardship Fund, goes towards the increased costs of Social Care, Homelessness, Free School Meals, Personal Protective Equipment and the mortuary facility near Builth Wells.

The Finance Panel, when they meet on Thursday, October 29, will be told that a claim for £1.5 million in loss of income from April to June has been submitted to the Welsh Government.

A claim for loss of income from July to September needs to be sent to the Welsh Government by early November.

The council had estimated in May that they would lose £6.4 million of income they collect such as, car parking, licence, planning fees as well as rents, bus revenue and leisure centres payments, car parking, waste services, cultural services and school meals during 2020/21.

Head of Finance, Jane Thomas, said: “It is clear that the virus and the measures imposed continue to have an unprecedented detrimental financial impact on the Council and this is likely to continue throughout 2020-21 and into future years.

“The financial support provided by Welsh Government has been significant and has been instrumental in reducing the level of deficit previously reported.

“Further support is available and confirmed, but this is of course dependant on how much support is required across all authorities in Wales within the limit of the fund, so risk remains.”

The report points out that the expected loss of income by the end of the financial year will have fallen from £6.4 million to £5.258 million.

According to the report, the costs of dealing with the pandemic by the end of March 2021, is estimated to be £6.9 million.

But this is offset by other departments underspending their budgets by £11.3 million.

This is due to services and departments not being needed in the same way, and the council running in “business continuity” emergency mode.