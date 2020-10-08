More pressure to pause Chicken Farm planning applications

River Wye Algal Bloom - from the Wales Environment Link Councillor Emily Durrant

The Welsh Government has said that environment body, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is now working on the review.

This follows concerns about pollution incidents affecting the river Wye which could be happening because of the number of poultry farms upstream.

The Wales Environment Link, a network of environmental, countryside and heritage non-governmental organisations has now added its weight to the calls for a moratorium in Powys, on poultry farms

They believe a moratorium should be in place until research has been done on the cumulative environmental impacts of the currently operating units has been done, evidence is provided that negative impacts have been reduced or effective measures are in place to manage these impacts in the future, including any necessary changes to the planning system and permitting thresholds.

Green party Powys County Councillor, Emily Durrant, is backing their call.

Councillor Durrant has also written to the Powys County Council’s planning committee asking for support.

She said: “We have a responsibility to the wider population of Wales, both current and future generations.

“We must find ways to support sustainable and fulfilling livelihoods for our residents, whilst ensuring that these do not impede on the quality or sustainability of the wider population’s health, well-being and livelihoods, now and in the future.”

Portfolio holder for Economic Development, Housing and Regulatory Services Councillor James Evans, has exchanged tweets with Councillor Jackie Charlton and Councillor Durrant on the subject.

Councillor Evans told them to take the issue up with the Welsh Government.

Councillor Evans said: “It is not the job of Powys CC to impose any moratoriums on development in our community or on agriculture.”

Councillor Durrant pointed out she had already asked Welsh Government for action.

Councillor Jackie Charlton added : “We would most definitely support a moratorium on this should the Welsh Government provide that measure.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “A review of nutrient levels in rivers in Wales is currently being undertaken by Natural Resources Wales – if that review provided any such evidence, we would be able to consider a moratorium, but only once the review is complete.

“We are working with stakeholders to develop updated national guidance to support authorities in fulfilling their planning responsibilities.”

They expect a draft set of new agricultural pollution regulations to be published in the spring.”

Calls for a moratorium started in May, when groups from all across Powys came together and wrote to the county council asking for one.

Powys planners say that that this could not be done as it would “conflict with it’s statutory duty” of dealing with applications in a timely manner.