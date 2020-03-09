Lack of funding for councils should be 'big badge of shame' for Government, says Telford finance boss

Councillor Lee Carter, member for finance on the Labour-run council, said his newly approved budget was "robust, thorough and diligent".

Under the plans, council tax will rise by an average of 77p per week across the borough, which will raise £2.69m in total.

Conservative councillors refused to support the budget at the full council meeting on Thursday night, saying it didn't go far enough in tackling the climate emergency.

Councillor Carter said: "Our financial foundations remain firm despite uncertainty and cuts created by the Government.

"In many ways when austerity first landed, we knew what we were dealing with. However, today the Government are more contrived. They talk about levelling up and new investment, but the reality couldn't be any further from the truth.

"Only about 8p in every pound is provided directly by the Government."

Councillor Carter said the 'heartless realities of austerity' meant the council had to invest in Citizens Advice services for debt and benefit advice and local food banks.

"All of that should be a big badge of shame for the Conservative Government," he said.

Council tax was increased to help pay for increased usage of adult social care and children's services.

Councillor Adrian Lawrence, speaking for the opposition, said climate change was not treated with the weight it should have been.

"You don't give it much priority in the budget," he said.

"If there's been more on climate change, we would support the budget."

Council Bill Tomlinson, leader of Telford & Wrekin's Liberal Democrats said: "The Government should recognise that when adult social care and children's services need funding, that funding should come.

"The pressure has to come fro MPs. Councils need a fairer funding base."

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, accused the Conservative party of playing political games and opposing for oppositions sake.

"I know what they are against," he said. "But I don't know what they are for."