MPs laud Brexit opportunity

MPs from across the county urged Britain to seize the moment and become a "truly global player" that looks beyond Europe after Brexit.

The nation is finally due to leave the EU at 11pm, after Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement cleared its final hurdle after it was backed by the European parliament.

The PM was due to host a Cabinet meeting in the north of England today to mark the occasion, which Tory MPs across the Black Country and Staffordshire have hailed as an opportunity to recraft the UK as a world leader.

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said the decision was all about reflecting the wishes of the people.

He said: "The Brexit vote was the voice of the majority of the British people.

"Democracy is now coming home. Once again Britain will be a free and independent nation with more control over her borders, laws and money.

"We will become a nation with global vision, not just reliant on the EU axis."

Mr Pritchard said there would inevitably be challenges ahead, but the opportunities would far outweigh those.

"It is a new beginning – a new dawn," he added.

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, an outspoken Brexiteer, said Britain could now go forward and work out trade deals over the coming months.

"I look forward to, by the end of the year, that we come to an agreement where the UK is not just doing trade deals with the EU, but with Asia Pacific countries, the US, and our consumers will have access to world quality goods at world prices, that will bring household bills down," he said.

"People will be able to elect people to a parliament who are responsible for their own laws and taxes and if they think that money is being spent badly they can kick them out. They will not have laws imposed on them by commissioners in a parliament where we are in a permanent minority."

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, said: "I am really pleased we have reached the conclusion, we have legally left the EU now. That ends a chapter of our involvement in the EU project and the next chapter of a close and very successful relationship will begin with our nearest and dearest neighbours in the European Union.

"I am really confident that in the next year we will see the transition to much more of a trading partnership with the EU but with Britain out on the global stage doing trade deals with old friends and new friends. I think they will come at pace.

"It is going to be an exciting new start for us on the global stage."

Gavin Williamson, the MP for South Staffordshire, said departing the EU signified "a momentous time and moment in Britain's history", where a whole new world of opportunities would open up for the nation.

"It is absolutely vital that we seize this moment, and take advantage of the opportunities that we have, and that we start recrafting and rebuilding our nation as a truly global player," he said.

"A Britain that does not just see its horizons ending at Europe, but sees the opportunities on a truly global stage. Brexit is not about turning our back on the world.

"What we have to do is demonstrate that Britain is going to be that major global player, creating the jobs and prosperity that we need to drive our country forward, and leading the world in terms of everything from technology, research, manufacturing, and education, and selling Britain for the amazing place that it is.

"While there will be challenges ahead, we shouldn't be blind to the true opportunities that Brexit will present."

Britain is now prepared to go into a period of transition as its new relationship with the EU is negotiated.

West Midland MEPs packing up and coming home included the region's Green representative Ellie Chowns.

She said: "It's been an honour and a privilege to serve as an MEP. I'm leaving with fond memories and lots of respect for the colleagues that I leave behind here.

"Obviously I accept that we lost that argument, but I have done everything I can to connect with people and push forward the case for Europe. The European parliament will continue to exist and the UK will need to continue to cooperate with the EU, which will be harder after Brexit."