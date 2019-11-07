Climate change task force established at Shropshire Council

It follows the authority's decision to declare a climate emergence in May this year.

The group is made up of council officers, led by Adrian Cooper, to establish a coordinated approach to addressing the situation.

Mr Cooper has worked for the authority for over 25 years and has degrees in geography, environmental management and environmental planning.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, said: “I am delighted that Adrian Cooper has been appointed to lead Shropshire Council’s response to climate change. I know from previous conversations with Adrian how knowledgeable and passionate he is about sustainability and the environment so I believe he will be a great fit. The new task force will be responsible for developing a Climate Action Plan and Adrian’s leadership will ensure it has real drive and the ability to deliver.”